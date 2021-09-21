Hastings Nearly on the Beach Concert raises funds for lifeboat and other good causes

Organiser Carol Sharpe said: “We are thrilled to announce that our event this year raised £7,500 for our charities.

The Seafood and Wine Festival saw the concert committee presenting £3,000 to Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat, £2,500 to Hastings Sea Cadets and £2,000 to Hastings RNLI.

Carol said: “Over the weekend we had brilliant performances from 12 local bands including The Salts, The Do Theys, Swing Street and The Kavemen and the debut appearance of DJ Fat Boy Fat.

Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival 2021. Photo by Frank Copper Charity cheque presentation from Nearly on the Beach Concert event held earlier in the year. SUS-210920-070628001

“A massive thank you to all the bands, volunteers, collectors, committee and crew who gave their time for free to make it such a fabulous weekend. Also to all the local businesses who supported us this year, including Skinners Sheds, Trade Paints, Kiley’s Karpets, 1066 Country, Pumphouse Designs, The Anchor Inn and many more.

“We will be back next year on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 July and look forward to seeing you. If you didn’t manage to get to the merchandise stall this year, it’s all available to buy on the website www.hastingsbeachconcert.co.uk. There’s also a link to our Facebook group for latest updates.”

