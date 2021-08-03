Hastings Old Town Carnival Week: This is what is happening and when

Here are events taking place as part of Carnival Week.

Tuesday August 3;

The Jimmy Read Memorial Bike Race will not be taking place due to the confined space in Crown Lane.

11am - 3pm: Light lunches, cream teas and tower tours at All Saints Church.

1.30pm: Foyle’s Walk - meet at the Shipwreck Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road,

2.30pm: Original Old Town Walk - meet at the top station of the West Hill Lift.

3.15pm: Twittens and Cat Creeps Walk - meet at the Shipwreck Museum.

6pm: Old Town Week Pet Service at All Saints Church.

7pm: Walk The Old Quarter - meet at the Chess Board in Butlers Gap, George Street.

7.30pm: Artists in Hastings Talk by Brian Lawes - Hastings History House in Courthouse Street.

Wednesday August 4:

10am - 4pm: Open Garden at Cottage Garden Croft Road, between 14 - 16 Croft Road. Refreshments, £2 entry in aid of charity.

2pm - 4pm: Teddy Bear’s Picnic on the West Hill, organised by Old Town Parish Churches. Crafts, games, stories. Bring a picnic.

2.30pm: Lost Pubs of Old Town West Walk. Meet at Hastings History House in Courthouse Street.

6pm onwards: Winkle Club Crazy Gold Fun Event at Hastings Adventure Golf on the seafront.

7.30pm: Walk The Old Quarter - meet at the Chess Board in Butlers Gap, George Street.

Thursday August 5:

10.30am: Lost Roads of the Old Town Walk - meet at Hastings History House in Courthouse Street.

2.30pm - 5pm: Organic Cream Tea - 106 High Street (entrance from Salters lane) £5 entrance, all proceeds to local charities.

2.30pm: Original Old Town Walk - meet at the top station of the West Hill Lift.

3.15pm: Twittens and Cat Creeps Walk - meet at the Shipwreck Museum.

6.30pm Soundwaves Community Choir perform at Butlers Gap in George Street.

7pm: Walk The Old Quarter - meet at the Chess Board in Butlers Gap, George Street.

7.30pm: Hannah’s Cat Morris Dances at Winkle Island and then around the Old Town.

Friday August 6:

11am: Happy 100th Birthday to the Priscilla MacBean Lifeboat: Procession from the lifeboat station up High Street to the boat’s dry dock in Old London Road. All are welcome to join the parade.

4pm: Onion Eating Competition at Courthouse Street. Fastest person to eat a raw onion and whistle Sussex By the Sea £1 a go.

4.30pm onwards: Bangers and mash Blowout in Courthouse Street. Only 100 tickets available. Book in advance at Dee Day’s Yard or the History House in Courthouse Street.

6pm: Old Town Gurning Competition at Butler’s gap, George Street, in memory of Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett.

7pm: Twilight Smugglers Walk - meet at the Shipwreck Museum at Rock-a-Nore.

Saturday 7: Carnival Parade starts at 3pm leaving from Rock-a-Nore.