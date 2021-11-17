Hastings Old Town Christmas shopping weekend 2021 - details announced

People will have a chance to shop for gifts and show their support for local businesses at the Old Town Christmas Weekend on December 11 and 12.

The event will include a treasure hunt for kids under 12. They will have to find all 12 numbers hidden in the shop windows of George Street, the High Street, and Courthouse Street for a chance of winning the £25 prize.

Robbie Clark, who helps organise the event, said: “This year we will have market stalls in Butlers Gap on both days. We are showcasing Old Town businesses without a shop presence.”

Poster for Hastings Old Town Christmas shopping weekend 2021

He said there will be a hot chocolate station, Father Christmas on both days, entertainment through the streets with festive elves giving out goodie bags, and in-store events in shops. The lights and bunting will go up on Friday November 27.