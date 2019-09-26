Hastings Old Town pub holds Oktoberfest event this weekend

The award-winning Crown pub in All Saints Street holds its annual Oktoberfest event on Saturday September 28.

A range of German beers will be available all day from 11am - 11pm and German food will be available.

The event also offers the opportunity to view artwork, on display in the pub as part of the Coastal Currents Arts Festivals, which comes to a close this weekend.

The Crown was voted as the best place to drink in the UK by The Guardian and named as the Parliamentary Pub of the Year for the South East.

