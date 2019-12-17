Hastings old Town pub serving up free Christmas dinner to those in need

The London Trader pub in Hastings Old Town is opening its doors on Christmas Day to serve up a free meal to local people who are in need.

The pub will serving up food from 12pm until it is all gone and those coming along will be entertained with live music by Steve Didge.

The pub’s caring stance has won praise from local people on social media.

Lynne Mitchell wrote: “What a wonderful gesture - fantastic” while Martin Coleman commented: “What a fantastic thing to do.”

The popular pub is situated at East Beach Street, on the seafront and is well known for its fun atmosphere and frequent live music events.

