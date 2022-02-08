Hastings photographer goes viral with picture of paddle boarder and a huge shark

Wildlife photographer Michael Amos, aged 21, captured the striking image when working on his portfolio in Cornwall.

It went viral on social media and was featured in the online editions of several national newspapers, including the Mail, the Sun and the Mirror.

Michael said: “While watching basking sharks from the cliffs at Porthcurno in Cornwall, I noticed a paddleboarder watching a shark swimming right next to his paddleboard. The paddleboarder was in no way alarmed and instead appeared ecstatic at what he was seeing.”

Basking shark with paddle boarder by Michael Amos SUS-220802-093857001

Basking sharks, though huge, are not a threat to humans and feed on plankton.

Michael will be exhibiting a new exhibition of his work at The Welcome pub in Silverhill, from February 11 - 23.

He studied a degree in Marine and Natural History Photography at Falmouth University, in Cornwall, and graduated last summer.

Earlier this year, Michael photographed starlings performing a spectacular display as they murmurated in the skies over Eastbourne pier.

Michael has previously held an exhibition at Twelve Hundred Postcards micro pub, in Hastings last summer titled ‘Sea and Air’.

His display at The Welcome, in Sedlesombe Road North, this month will be his second local exhibition.

Michael said: “‘I am very excited to be exhibiting my work once again. There will be a varied display of images showcasing a wide variety of British wildlife, including basking sharks, dolphins and many species of birds.”