Hastings pier an asset to town and a real gem says MP Sally-Ann Hart

New Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart has praised Hastings pier during a recent visit, describing it as “a wonderful asset to the Borough’s tourism industry and a real gem in the crown of our coastline”.

The MP spent some time talking with pier owner and Chairman of the Lions Group Sheikh Abid Gulzar, and Lions Vice President Brett McLean.

Brett commented: “Sally-Ann wants to see further tourism opportunities developed to complement existing facilities.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar said “I was delighted to engage with Mrs Hart the new MP, she has clear vision and I feel will be of great value to the business community.”

The MP also endorsed the Lions Message In A Bottle and Message In A Wallet campaign which is funded by Hastings Lions and is designed to help retrieve patient information in an emergency so as to decrease the time needed to identify illness.

Earlier this year international business entrepreneur Heather Mills also endorsed the campaign saying “ This is a fantastic idea that will clearly help saving peoples lives, well done to the Lions.”

