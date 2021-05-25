Hastings Pier offering memorial plaques once again

The pier says that the engraved metal plaques are ‘a great way to commemorate a loved one or special occasion to become an everlasting memory’.

The pier will also be making a ten percent donation to the RNLI Hastings Lifeboat Station on all plaques.

For more information and to express and interest, visit www.hastings-pier.com/memorial-plaque/.

Hastings Pier plaques SUS-210525-134316001

The Pier’s bier garden space and BBQ Project restaurant are now open.