Hastings Pier offering memorial plaques once again
People can become a lasting part of Hastings Pier with the pier announcing that it is making memorial plaques available again.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 2:16 pm
The pier says that the engraved metal plaques are ‘a great way to commemorate a loved one or special occasion to become an everlasting memory’.
The pier will also be making a ten percent donation to the RNLI Hastings Lifeboat Station on all plaques.
For more information and to express and interest, visit www.hastings-pier.com/memorial-plaque/.
The Pier’s bier garden space and BBQ Project restaurant are now open.
See also; Plans for Hastings Pirate Day unveiled