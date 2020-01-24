Hastings Pirate Day founder Roger Crouch hands over to a new Captain after a decade at the helm

Hastings Pirate Day founder Roger Crouch is handing over the ship’s wheel to Anton Burton-Windsor after years of being at the helm.

Pirate Day is one of the most anticipated events in the local calendar and sees thousands of people of all ages dressing up as pirates and swashbuckling buccaneers to join in the fun.

Plans for this year’s big day, on Sunday July 12, are already in full swing.

Roger Crouch said: A new decade, a new Captain but the story continues, eight years on from our mass gathering, and our world record for Largest Gathering of Pirates has not been broken.

So many memories from the past and undoubtedly many more to come. I have always said the reasons for the continuing success of Hastings Pirate Day is the people who come along.

I am handing over a great event that now Captain Anton will embrace and maintain the success that befits the Pirate Capital of the World. My thanks to you all and the future hasn’t been written yet.”

Alan Griffiths, who helps organise Pirate Day events, said: “Planning for this year is well on it’s way and updates will be forthcoming as and when. July may be seven months away, 28 Sundays, or there abouts, but it soon spins around, so get those costumes ready for the fun to come.”

