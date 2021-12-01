Hastings police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Leah Ware
Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Leah Ware.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:03 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 5:19 pm
Leah, 33, who has been living in the Hastings area, has not been in contact with family and friends for some time.
Police said she is described as 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with long black hair and blue eyes.
Chief Inspector Sarah Godley said: “We are increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare. Leah, who has health issues and may not have access to her medication, has not been in touch with family and friends for some time and we are appealing for her, or anyone who knows her, to contact us so that we can establish her wellbeing.”
Ring 101 or email [email protected] quoting serial 936 of 29/11.