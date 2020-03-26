Hastings police officers enforcing social distancing measures

Hastings police officers have been patrolling the streets to remind people to stay indoors and away from the town centre.

A spokesman said officers were on foot on Wednesday (March 25) enforcing the government's latest guidelines to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

People can only leave their homes for one of four reasons. These are: shopping for basic necessities; one form of exercise per day; any medical need or to care for a vulnerable person; or for travel to work if absolutely necessary.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in an address to the nation on Monday, said police will have powers to enforce these rules.

Hastings Police said: "Remember that unless the travel is essential in accordance with government guidelines (and even this should still be limited as much as possible), you should be staying indoors and social distancing.

"Please help to slow the impact of coronavirus, prevent death and to further protect the resources of the NHS."

