Primark opened its Hastings store a year ago today (Friday, March 6).

Hundreds of shoppers lined the streets in the wind and rain for up to an hour on as they eagerly awaited the opening of the new store in Priory Meadow. Here we look back at that day in pictures.

Opening of Primark in Hastings SUS-190603-115151001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Opening of Primark in Hastings SUS-190603-114941001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Opening of Primark in Hastings SUS-190603-114928001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Opening of Primark in Hastings SUS-190603-114915001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more