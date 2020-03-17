Hastings procession celebrates International Women’s Day
Local women took to the streets in Hastings on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day.
The event, which saw a colourful banner being paraded, was organised by local campaigning group Women’s Voices.
Women's Voice procession in Hastings for International Women's Day SUS-200803-152138001
JPIMedia
Women's Voice procession in Hastings for International Women's Day SUS-200803-152125001
JPIMedia
Women's Voice procession in Hastings for International Women's Day SUS-200803-152111001
JPIMedia
Women's Voice procession in Hastings for International Women's Day SUS-200803-152058001
JPIMedia
View more