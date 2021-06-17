Hastings property destroyed by flash flood: pictures show extent of damage
A flash flood which smashed through the front door of a Hastings property and left the occupants in need of rescue has totally destroyed the downstairs of the house.
Thursday, 17th June 2021
These pictures show the extent of the damage caused to the downstairs of the South Terrace property, where the water level reached above the front door.
Flora Storm and her boyfriend David Lee had been asleep downstairs when water started pouring through the letter box in their front door, before the door burst open and the water filled the downstairs and almost made its way to the upper floor.
