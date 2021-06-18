Hastings records second wettest June day for 146 years

Following the heavy rain on Wednesday night, the rainfall reading at 10am on Thursday morning was 48.3mm (1.9”), according to Hastings Borough Council.

This reading is 2.1mm above the long-term average for the whole month of June.

Kevin Boorman, marketing and major projects manager at Hastings Borough Council, said the reading makes Thursday (June 17) the second wettest June day in Hastings since records began in 1875.

Hastings experienced its second wettest day since records began SUS-210617-092326001

The wettest on record was 51.1mm (2.0”) on June 1, 2003, Mr Boorman added.

This week’s heavy rain caused localised flooding and also flooded properties in South Terrace, Hastings.

A woman, her 10-year-old daughter and her boyfriend had to be rescued by the fire service after the whole downstairs of their property was flooded on Wednesday night.