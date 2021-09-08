Hastings rent rises are among the highest in the UK, say Zoopla - this is how much they’ve increased
Rents outside London are rising at their highest rate for over a decade, according to Zoopla.
Wigan (10.5%) Mansfield (10%) and Hastings (9.9%) have seen the highest rises.
Average UK rents (excluding London) are running at £790 pcm, up from £752 a year ago, resulting in renters paying an average of £456 more per year, says Zoopla.
Rental properties are also letting almost a week faster than in 2020.
A spokesman said: “With supply and demand so out of kilter, competition is fierce for rental properties.
“Such an imbalance has resulted in the rental market moving at its fastest rate since 2016. At this present time, rental properties are securing renters, on average, within 15 days of coming to market.”
Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “The strong levels of rental demand seen across the UK during August will moderate in line with seasonal trends, but overall demand for rental property is likely to remain higher than usual in the coming months.
“As ever, much will be dependent on the extent to which the current rules around Covid continue as they are.
“But given no deviation from the current landscape, the demand for rental property, coupled with lower levels of supply, will continue to put upward pressure on rents.”