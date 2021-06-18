Hastings school closes campus due to Covid outbreak

Ark Alexandra Academy’s William Parker campus, in Park Avenue, will be closed on Friday (June 18), principal Liam Collins confirmed today.

The decision was made after another member of staff tested positive for Covid-19 Mr Collins said.

Mr Collins said the school identified an ‘additional six staff members’ were determined ‘close contacts’ of the staff member who tested positive and they were sent home to self isolate.

Ark Alexandra Academy. The William Parker campus. Picture: Google SUS-200123-135557001

The principal of Ark Alexandra said 21 other staff members are already in isolation due to a spike in cases in year 11, which meant the William Parker campus would have to be closed.

Mr Collins said: “Sadly that meant we reached a point where we could no longer operate the William Parker campus safely and we had to close.”

The William Parker campus – for years 9 to 13 – will be closed to all students, except those invited into the community school earlier in the year or any children whose parents are keyworkers.

For all other students, lessons will continue remotely.