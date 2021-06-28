Hastings school sends year group home due to Covid cases

Ark Alexandra Academy sent the year 9 bubble, based at the William Parker campus, in Park Avenue, home earlier today (Monday, June 28).

In a message to parents, the school said three students in year 9 and two in year 10 had returned positive lateral flow test results.

Following guidance from Public Health England, the school decided to close the year group bubble with immediate effect and sent students home.

Ark Alexandra Academy. The William Parker campus. Picture: Google SUS-200123-135557001

Liam Collins, the school principle, said: “On advice from PHE we have closed the year 9 bubble. All year 9 students must isolate until we receive the confirmatory PCR test result confirmation. Currently, the isolation period is 10 days, therefore, a return to school date of Wednesday, 7th July.

“If we receive negative result information from the PCR tests, students can return to school before the 7th of July.”

Ark Alexandra was forced to close the William Parker campus on Friday, June 18, due to 28 members of staff being forced to isolate after a Covid-19 outbreak.

On that occasion, the site was closed to all students in years 9 to 13 and reopened on Monday, June 21.