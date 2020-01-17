Hastings seafront roadworks just got worse

Roadworks on the busy A259 on Hastings seafront which have caused delays for the past two weeks have now been extended.

This has seen the fountain roundabout closed to traffic with the traffic light controlled single lane now starting from the back of Argos on the seafront. This has been causing delays to traffic wanting to turn onto the seafront from Queens Road or Castle Hill Road.

Hastings seafront roadworks update 2 SUS-200117-075630001

The works are being carried out to lay new gas pipes. Pedestrians have also been affected with four large fenced off holes making it more difficult to navigate the seafront pavement near Pelham Crescent and the Deluxe amusements.

Ore resident Mike Spender said: “The lights were not working at one point last week and traffic was almost backed up to Ore. It was chaos.

“They are laying new gas pipes and the work has to be done sometime, There would be disruption anyway and this is probably the best time of year to do it.”

See also: New Hastings music venue spins vintage vinyl

See also: Bexhill cafe which sells homemade cakes is getting glowing reviews on social media