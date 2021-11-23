Hastings shopping centre Priory Meadow gets ready for Christmas
Priory Meadow shopping centre has officially launched its run-up to Christmas and will be supporting Sussex children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:53 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:53 pm
Centre manager Andrew Harvey was joined by representatives from Chestnut Tree House, and Cllr Nigel Sinden and Cllr Claire Carr, for the launch.
Priory Meadow is raising money for the charity through its Christmas Giving Tree, situated in front of Marks and Spencer. Chestnut Tree House has been the shopping centre’s chosen charity since 2019.
Picture by Roberts Photographic