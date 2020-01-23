Hastings students ‘sanctioned’ after school vandalised over Christmas break

Hastings students have been sanctioned after a school was vandalised over the Christmas break.

Ark Alexandra Academy, in Park Avenue, Hastings, confirmed an incident took place inside the school’s drama studio while students and staff were out for the holiday.

A spokesperson from Ark Alexandra said: “There was an incident of vandalism at Ark Alexandra over the Christmas break. Police are investigating and the school is fully cooperating.

“Although privacy rules prevent us from disclosing specifics, we can say that we have identified some of those involved, some of whom are students from Ark Alexandra Academy, and we have imposed the strongest sanctions at our disposal – these are in addition to any possible criminal charges that may be filed.

“We take these sorts of incidents very seriously as the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.