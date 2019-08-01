Hastings students unveil Darth Vader-themed Reliant Rialto ahead of charity rally

Motor vehicle students at East Sussex College Hastings unveil a fully refurbished Reliant Rialto at the college’s Automotive Training Centre last Thursday (July 25).

The project is the brainchild of family-owned builders merchants, Chandlers Building Supplies, who has entered a team to drive the Reliant in the 2019 Pavestone Charity Rally – one of the most creatively demanding charity rallies.

The 1986 classic three-wheeled car, bought on eBay by Chandlers Building Supplies for £200, has been at the college’s Automotive Training Centre since March. In total 43 students worked on rebuilding the engine and over hauled the bodywork to create a daring Darth Vader-mobile.

READ MORE:

• Cash will help Hastings sustainability festival be ‘bigger than ever’

• Hastings Dial-a-Ride driver dismissed from the service

• Hastings records its hottest day ever

Marc Beattie, Motor Vehicle tutor at the college, said: “The end result will astound everyone – the little 850cc car has been turned into Darth Vader. It’s a sight to behold.

“Part of this project’s challenge was to also allow the car to be easily adapted to a new creative theme every day of the rally, with themes including ‘underground’, ‘superheroes’ and ‘back from the dead’. The students really enjoyed working on this. It’s not often you get the chance to work so creatively on a 33-year-old car.”

Rally driver, Trevor Mudd from Chandlers Building Supplies is taking the wheel accompanied by Sam Hanks of Cembrit.

Trevor said: “The enthusiasm and marvellous engineering work done by the students on the car is exceptional. This is an amazing piece of workmanship. We can’t wait to rev her up!

“This challenge is our most daring yet and we are delighted to have had such young talent supporting us. The input by the students will make a huge difference in getting us across the finish line, raising lots of money for charity and hopefully bring the trophy home. We aim to make the students proud.”

Callum Slade, 17, a student on the project, said: “I loved working on the car and thinking about how each element could be achieved. We even made a working prototype of a luminous green water jet cannon and a working light saber for the Darth Vader theme.”

Fellow student, Bailey Reed Simmonds, 17, said: “This was fantastic. I’d love to be going on the Rally myself. It was a great team effort by everyone here at the college – challenging and great fun.”

Sue McKinney, head of marketing at Chandlers Building Supplies, added: “We have a great relationship with the college due to our existing in-house apprenticeship schemes and, as a business, we are always keen to support young apprentices in every vocational field. Taking part in the rally is just one element of our business’s commitment to supporting charitable initiatives.”

The ‘Darth Vader’ Reliant will also be on show at Seaford FC on Sunday, September 1 when Chandlers Building Supplies takes on the Celeb FC football team in a charity match and family fun day to raise even more money for the same charities.

The little Reliant is then set to embark on a 2,000-mile journey as part of the 2019 Pavestone Charity Rally.