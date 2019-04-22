Hastings super-slimmer sheds five stone in under a year so she can go swimming with her daughter

Hastings mum Lorna Wheeley is the toast of her slimming club after shedding more than five stone in under a year.

Lorna, who goes to a Slimming World group at West Hill Community Centre, said: “I thought I was letting my daughter Grace down by not being able to take part in activities with her such as swimming because I was embarrassed for people to see my in a swim suit at size 22,

After receiving a leaflet about a new group opening close to me I convinced my friend to join with me. The dreaded moment on the scales came. I soon realised I weighed more then ever at 16st 2lbs.

“I felt so ashamed and overwhelmed at the amount I now had to lose. I was convinced it was going to be impossible but with my brand new member pack filled with info and the promised support from my lovely group I knew I had to try for myself and Grace.

“In just under a year by food optimising and making swaps such as white bread for brown, full fat milk for semi skimmed, I’m now down to 11stone and a size 10/12, I feel amazing and the icing on the cake was that in March I won “Greatest Loser” it was such an emotional moment.

I have come further than I ever thought possible and I’m so proud of myself, I have taken part in a 5k, 10k and a 17 mile walk. Before I would have found any excuse not to walk to my corner shop. I now happily go swimming with Grace without feeling self conscious. I’ve made lifelong friendships at group.

The club meets Thursday’s at 5.30pm. For more information pop in or call Liz 07761927773.

