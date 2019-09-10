Hastings supergroup Kid Kapichi add another local date after playing to thousands at Reading and Leeds Festivals

Hastings band Kid Kapichi are returning home after a hugely successful summer playing the Reading and Leeds festivals.

The alternative rockers have now added an extra date at the Printworks on Saturday October 19 after the Friday night show sold out immediately.

And tickets for the extra night are already selling fast with fans eager to catch them before they head off across Europe to support Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.

Kapichi – dubbed “a force” by BBC Radio 1 – is fronted by Jack Wilson and Ben Beetham (joint lead guitar/vocals) with George Macdonald on drums and Eddie Lewis on bass.

The band was founded five years ago and have forged a reputation for their ferocious, energetic stage shows. They came to wider prominence last year with the release of their single ‘Puppet Strings’ and the EP ‘Lucozade Dreams’ and have since gone from strength-to-strength.

Late last year they launched ‘Revolver’ and then ‘2019’ at the start of this year, a commentary on the current political and social situation.

The four-piece hit the headlines when its single, Glitterati, was hailed ‘hottest record in the world’ by Saunders on the Future Sounds evening show. He said: “Tonight’s hottest record in the world is a brand new band that I really think you need to get on board with. We have been hammering them on the Radio 1 Indie Show.”

Since then they have played to thousands of people at this summer’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

Anyone wanting to snap up the last remaining tickets for October’s show should visit: www.kidkapichi.com.

