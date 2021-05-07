Hastings Tesco turns pink to support Cancer Research UK

Tesco staff member Joanne Teague said: “We walked over 100km on a treadmill over the course of two and half days while all dressed in pink to raise money for Cancer Research UK. The store raised £1,129.

“On Sunday June 6 we are also running our own socially distanced Race For Life again, like we did last year. We will be walking 5km using the store as our course but will be doing it in a conga line, while adhering to all social distancing rules. All funds raised are going to Cancer Research UK.”