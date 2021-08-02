Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2021. Tug o' War outside the lifeboat station 31/7/21 SUS-210731-140529001

Hastings Tug O War contest in pictures

Teams of men and women took the strain for the Old Carnival Week Tug O War contest on Saturday.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:09 pm

The event, which is part of Old Town Carnival Week is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and raised funds to support local ten-year-old local girl Willow Curtis who is disabled. Willow was there to meat the teams. The winning women’s team was The Anchor and the winning men’s team The Pumphouse. Observer photographer Justin Lycett took these pictures of the event.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2021. Tug o' War outside the lifeboat station 31/7/21 SUS-210731-141135001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2021. Tug o' War outside the lifeboat station 31/7/21 Willow Curtis with her mum April. SUS-210731-140156001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2021. Tug o' War outside the lifeboat station 31/7/21 SUS-210731-142134001

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2021. Tug o' War outside the lifeboat station 31/7/21 SUS-210731-140222001

Justin Lycett
