Hastings vegan restaurant launches its Christmas menu on Sunday with a top DJ on the decks
The Hempist vegan restaurant in Hastings Old Town is set to launch its meat-free Christmas menu in style on Sunday November 21 with a six hour set from top Brighton ambient DJ Mixmaster Morris.
Owner Dan Wiltshire and his chefs have come up with an innovative menu featuring dishes such as cranberry and cashew cheese pies, as a starter, vegan turkey with hemp and cranberry stuffing, or a hemp, lentil and cranberry nut roast with stuffed button mushrooms, served with roast potatoes, braised red cabbage, glazed carrots, brussels sprouts, plants in blankets and onion gravy.
The desert menu offers vegan Christmas pudding, Biscoff cheesecake and raw chocolate brownie with chocolate sauce and vegan vanilla ice cream.
The restaurant will be decked out like Santa’s grotto for the launch on Sunday.
The Hempist will be open seven days a week from noon.
Last year the Hempist delivered Christmas dinners on Christmas Day, even though it was in lockdown. This year they have partnered with Just Eat to deliver Christmas dinners up to 9pm on Christmas Eve.