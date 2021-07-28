Hastings volunteers assist revellers as nightlife returns to town

A team of four people from the religious organisation Hastings Street Pastors were in the town on Saturday evening (July 24) as people returned to bars, and nightclubs and enjoyed the Queer on the Pier event.

It was the first weekend with a full return of nightlife after lockdown restrictions were eased in England last Monday (July 19).

Sue Smith, a senior leader of the Hastings Street Pastors team, said: “Saturday night’s duty, the first since lockdown restrictions were lifted was fantastic.

“Historically we have used the Wellington Square Baptist Church as our base, but this week we used His Place church which we hope to continue to do so going forward.

“A team of four of us went out, backed up as always by a prayer team from home.

“Our first port of call was to Queer on the Pier, meeting and chatting with some of the 1,000 revellers who were enjoying the entertainment. We handed out lollipops to our new found friends. On the seafront we met and patted many of the dogs sensibly being walked in the cool of the evening whilst being blessed with a beautiful moonscape.

“Heading into the Old Town, we stopped and chatted to so many people who asked who we are and what we do, explaining that we are all Christian volunteers who listen, care and help those who are out in Hastings.

“One lady we met was a bit worse for wear and bare footed. We supplied her with some flip flops and water, ensuring she was with someone she genuinely knew who was going to ensure she got home safely.

“It was a busy, but great night. Great to see so many back people back in Hastings and the night time economy being accessed again.”