Thousands of motorcycles created an eye-cathing spectacle along the seafront on bank holiday Monday

The May Day bike run has grown bigger year on year and now claims to be the biggest free motorcycle show in the country. You can see pictures from the event here.

May Day Run 2019, Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-190705-060629001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

May Day Run 2019, Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-190705-060618001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

May Day Run 2019, Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-190705-060458001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

May Day Run 2019, Hastings. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-190705-063639001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more