Hastings Wetherspoons no longer rated as one of the worst in Sussex

Thinks are looking up for Hastings Wetherspoons pub the John Logie Baird after TripAdvisor released new information on how each Wetherpoons is rated.

Back in 2018 the Hastings Wetherspoons came third from bottom in a league table of the pub chain’s outlets in Sussex according to TripAdvisor ratings. Only a Wetherspoons in Brighton and the Spoons at Gatwick Airport were rated below Hastings.

By contrast, the Picture Playhouse in Bexhill, was rated best in the county.

But in the new figures the John Logie Baird, based in Havelock Road, in the town centre, is rated as ninth out of 18 - a significant improvement.

When Wetherspoons first wanted to open a branch in Hastings they had their sights set on the old Marks and Spencer building in Queens Road, which is now Peacocks, but the Council opposed them opening.

Following a later council u-turn it left only the former BT telephone exchange in Havelock Road as a viable option.

Back in 2018, when the pub was rated badly people took to social media to air their views with one woman commenting: “It’s terrible! Full of drinkers, even first thing in the morning. The food is awful with no care or thought taken.”

Another poster commented: “I don’t mind Spoons but our Hastings one is a complete dump.”

Now it is being seen in a more positive light by TripAdvisor users.

See also: Sad demise of Hastings pub which was once a railwayman’s favourite