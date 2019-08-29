Hastings woman is finalist for Woman of the Year Awards

Hastings based businesswoman Zofia Ludwig has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious Women of the Year Awards.

Zofia is Company Director of East Sussex based Expert in Mind,

The company facilitates the provision of medico-legal reports which are specifically required in civil law claims for damages for victims of personal injury, disease or medical negligence.

As the industry’s first choice for medico-legal reports, Expert in Mind provides a panel of qualified psychiatrists and psychologists who undertake mental health assessments.

These experts specialise in a multitude of disciplines such as substance misuse, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and mood disorders.

Zofia began her career at the Eyewitness Department of The Priory Hospital in 2005.

When her department was closed, Zofia set up her own company, using her contacts within the business who are now her most longstanding panel members.

In 2018, Zofia was shortlisted for CEO of the Year at the Business Excellence and Forum Awards and was awarded by the Lawyer Monthly Magazine for her knowledge in mental health.

Zofia has a real passion for business and helping others, especially those in times of need, or who have served their community.

In her spare time she can be found walking her two dogs, Lexie and Holly, who are valued members of the office team, travelling abroad or indulging in her passion for interior design.

Set to take place on Friday, October 25 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, Women of the Year Luncheon and Awards is a celebration of female achievement which aims to promote positive female role models who provide inspiration across all areas of society and the business community.

There are two award categories; Business Woman of the Year and the Freeths Woman with Edge award.

The event which will help to raise funds for two chosen charities – The Prince’s Trust: Women Supporting Women Initiative and Elle for Elle.

The chosen theme for this year’s event is #ThisIsMe, which recognises how mainstream media presents unrealistic standards to young women in the form a constant barrage of perfectly filtered images and picture-perfect lives.

Zalena Vandrewala, chair of the Awards said:We want to nullify stereotypes, challenge unrealistic body image expectations and fly in the face of social media idealisms. We want to advocate authenticity and celebrate real women succeeding at amazing things.”

