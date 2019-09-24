Hastings Y-Front Run: in pictures

The seventh annual Y-Front Run raised cash for St Michael’s Hospice, Cancer Research UK and Prostate Cancer UK, and hoped to raise awareness of male cancer during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Photos by Roberts Photographic.
View more
Dozens of men donned their Y-fronts for a run around Alexandra Park on Sunday (September 22) in aid of three charities
The seventh annual Y-Front Run raised cash for St Michael’s Hospice, Cancer Research UK and Prostate Cancer UK, and hoped to raise awareness of male cancer during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Photos by Roberts Photographic.