Have you seen this latest stunning addition to St Leonards seafront?
St Leonards seafront is fast becoming one of the most eye-catching locations in town with more brilliant street art brightening up a previously ugly building.
Local street artist Glimmertwin pulled out all the stops with this amazing wall mural of a sky rocket ice lolly crashing into seafront buildings, after being commissioned by The Beach Cafe on the promenade. An adjacent image shows a seagull in flight.
The structure was originally built as a public toilet block but now accommodates the vibrant beach-side cafe, as well as some conveniences.
What was an often criticised blank wall has become a colourful landmark in the space of a few days,
It follows on from an arts project organised by local charity The Fellowship of St Nicholas to brighten up the walls of seating shelters on the lower promenade.