Have you taken part in the Hastings Carnival Pram Race? - see if you can spot yourself in these pictures from the 2014 event

It was announced this week that the popular Pram Race which takes place during Hastings Old Town Carnival Week in August, has been cancelled this year due to concerns over Covid.

By Andy Hemsley
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 10:04 am

You can still enjoy these pictures from a past event in 2014 which show the sheer creativity and variety of the prams and teams taking part. Frank Copper took the pictures.

1.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2014: Pram Race. This event took place on Wednesday, July 30. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211105-105145001

2.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2014: Pram Race. This event took place on Wednesday, July 30. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211105-105858001

3.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2014: Pram Race. This event took place on Wednesday, July 30. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211105-105810001

4.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2014: Pram Race. This event took place on Wednesday, July 30. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-211105-105920001

