Head down to this Bognor Regis pub if your family has PAW Patrol fans

Marston’s has joined forces with Paramount Pictures to launch an exclusive PAW Patrol meal deal offer across a number of selected pubs in line with the scheduled release of PAW Patrol: The Movie on August 13.

Running from the 1-31 August 1 to 31, the kids’ offer remains exclusive to only 270 Marston’s Pubs across the UK - one of these being the Charlie Purley in Shripney Road.

The offer runs alongside the pub’s children’s main menu and includes limited-edition PAW Patrol branded merchandise including six collectable PAW Patrol character masks and activity sheets.

The Charlie Purley pub is promoting the new PAW Patrol film

Jo Jackson, senior marketing manager at Marston’s, who co-ordinated the deal with Paramount Pictures, said: “This is such an exciting partnership to bring to Marston’s pubs and to also have the exclusive on it, just makes it feel that extra bit special.

“We all know how much kids love PAW Patrol, so we can only imagine how much fun this will be for them whilst all enjoying a family meal out.”

Paul McBride, manager at the Charlie Purley, added: “We are so excited for the launch of the PAW Patrol menu offer.

“I can only imagine how excited the little ones will be for this, so get yourself booked in as I imagine there will be some very excitable children right about now!”

With an expectation for this offer to be popular, customers can book a table at their local pub prior to their visit, or walk-ins will continue to be welcomed.