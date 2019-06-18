Here is why film crews are in Hastings

Film crews were spotted near Hastings Pier on Tuesday morning (June 18).

At approximately 10am, crews were setting up by the pier while a fire crew was seen parked outside.

Film crews have been spotted near Hastings Pier

A spokesman for Hastings Pier confirmed the crews were filming ‘some scenes’ for the next Pokémon Go computer game.

The fire truck will be providing the rain and the main filming will be done under the pier, said the spokesman.

Niantic, the software development company which created the Pokémon Go video game, has been approached for comment.

See more:

A spokesman for Hastings Pier said the fire truck will be used to provide rain

The 9 worst Hastings area roads for serious accidents

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery shortlisted for national award

Hughie’s Supercar Sunday in pictures