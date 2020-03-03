Heritage award for beautifully restored Bexhill seafront shelter

Rother District Council’s work in restoring one of the town’s historic seafront shelters has been recognised by local charity Bexhill Heritage. The Council has been named as overall winner of Bexhill’s annual Civic Pride Award.

Other award winners, as voted by Bexhill Heritage’s members, included: Gray’s House in Herbrand Walk; Barracloughs the Opticians in Western Road; the ‘Bexhill Butterfly’ wall mural and Wickham Bistro both in Wickham Avenue; Sackville Bistro on East Parade; and Wetherspoon’s Picture Playhouse in Western Road.

Rother Council Chairman Cllr Terry Byrne, praised Rother’s staff for their vision and dedication in working hard work to restore the town’s seafront to its former glories.

He said: “I am delighted to accept this important award on behalf of everyone at Rother. The Council will continue to work with community organisations like Bexhill Heritage to conserve and celebrate our town’s rich heritage.’

Raymond Konyn, Chairman of Bexhill Heritage, presenting the awards, congratulated all the winners and said: “All our winners have brought us interest, beauty and joy through their huge contribution to the quality of Bexhill’s built environment. We’re pleased to recognise their achievements through these prestigious awards.”

