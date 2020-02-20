High Sheriffs celebrate Sussex emergency services workers and volunteers

In a Sussex first, the two High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex have today held a joint thanksgiving celebration paying tribute to the two counties’ emergency services.

More than 400 emergency services staff came together today for the joint ‘Blue Light Service’ at Lancing College Chapel.

The unique event was organised by Davina Irwin-Clark, High Sheriff of West Sussex, and Violet Hancock, High Sheriff of East Sussex, and was attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Peter Field and Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex Mr Harry Goring.

The service was held at the chapel by kind permission of the headmaster and the governors of Lancing College.

The event gave thanks to all emergency services and associated volunteer organisations which keep Sussex residents safe.

Mrs Irwin-Clark said: “I am proud to be hosting this service with my East Sussex counterpart to celebrate our emergency services.

“The men and women of our emergency services are there for us when we need them most.

“Our counties are indebted to them for their courage and their sacrifice.

“It is absolutely right that we should honour their incredible service in this very special way.”

Mrs Hancock said: “I am delighted that our counties’ emergency services were able to come together for this service.

“It is a great opportunity for us all to honour the men, women and service animals who have given so much in the name of public duty.”

The order of service included readings and an address from the Rev Paul Collins, previously a Met officer, now Minister of Immanuel Church, Chichester.

The heads of the emergency services – including Sussex Police Chief Constable Giles York, the Chief Fire Officers of West and East Sussex, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and Dawn Whittaker, South East Coast Ambulance Service Operating Unit Manager for Brighton Tim Fellows, County President of St John Ambulance Mrs Caroline Lucas and RNLI Eastbourne coxswain Mark Sawyer – also shared reflections of the work carried out by their services.