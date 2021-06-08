Historic Hastings greenhouse group need your vote

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group (APGG) in Hastings has been nominated to be part of the Asda Foundation’s new Green Token Giving vote online via their local Asda store at St Leonards on Sea.

The voting opened on Tuesday June 1, and voting will close at midnight on Saturday, July 31 so there is still time to show your support.

Supporters can vote by visiting www.asda.com/green-tokens. They can vote once every seven days while the event is running so everyone is encouraged to re-vote in the following weeks

Hastings Greenhouse Project volunteers SUS-210806-132117001

The other contenders seeking funds are Silverdale Primary Academy PTA and Surviving the Streets UK.

The winners of each store’s vote will receive £500 with two runners-up receiving £200 each.

APGG aims to put a permanent roof on the 1930’s structure which is being turned into a community resource where plants and vegetables are grown, talks and workshops can be held, and volunteers can gain valuable work experience.

Work on the new roof is expected to start at the end of June

Hastings Greenhouse project Nell Thomas with children Alice and Martha SUS-210806-132057001

Group chairman Linda Pearson said: “APGG is delighted that we have been chosen by Asda as a local charity which would benefit from community support.

“The greenhouse is an important part of the park’s horticultural heritage.

“When restored, it will make a significant contribution to the benefits that a visit to the park gives.

“Money raised will be use to lay a much-needed safe floor space on which to build a display information area about the history of the greenhouse and the plants it will nurture.

It will improve the community and volunteers’ experience when visiting or working there.

“We also must install additional safety rails to pathways. Please continue with your support during these difficult times. We need the community to join with us to make the restoration succeed so we can all benefit from using it.”

Asda’s annual in-store vote is still on pause at present because of the pandemic, but following a successful trial earlier this year, the voting website has been launched so that customers can vote from home and online shoppers can also take part.

Asda’s local store Community Champion is promoting the vote in store and the event is being advertised on Asda’s in-store radio