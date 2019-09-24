Hooe church, near Bexhill gets life-saving boost from Sussex Police

A £500 donation from the Police and Property Act Fund has meant St Oswald’s Church, Hooe, near Bexhill, has been able to invest in a potentially life-saving defibrillator.

The fund is made up of monies received by the police from the sale of property confiscated by order of the courts.

Police Community Support Officer Daryl Holter secured the donation for St Oswald’s and said: “I’m delighted to have been able to help in this way.

“The defibrillator, used to provide first aid for victims of heart attacks, will be an enormous asset to the community and those visiting the church.”

Priest-in-charge of Hooe and Ninfield, the Reverend Paul Frostick said: “I’m very keen for the church at Hooe to be involved in the community and for the building to be used as much as possible.”

He said that in addition to traditional baptisms, weddings and funerals the church was seeing increasing use for concerts and, perhaps due to its isolated position, as a starting point for walks and bike rides.

He added: “We are conscious that if a medical emergency were to occur at the church it would take a while for help to arrive. Having a defibrillator available seemed a good way of minimising that risk.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from the police, together with Bexhill Rotary Club and Hooe Parish Council, to help make this happen.”

