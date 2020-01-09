Hugh Laurie gives the thumbs up as the BBC films in St Leonards

Observer photographer Justin Lycett had a close encounter with Hugh Laurie when he stopped his car to let the actor cross the road at a damp St Leonards today.

Hugh is starring in the new BBC drama series Roadkill - a political thriller which is being filmed in Hastings and St Leonards.

Hugh Laurie in St Leonards SUS-200901-125614001

Justin said: “He gave me the thumbs up as he used the crossing at Warrior Square.

Filming has taken place at the Pig’s Palace pub at White Rock and at a kebab shop at Warrior Square.

The four-part fictional drama, written by David hare (Collateral, White Crow) will be aired later this year.

It sees Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory cast as the Prime Minister and Hugh Laurie as a self-made, charismatic politician Peter Laurence.

The BBC in its promotion for the series, says: “Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart - or rather is being picked apart by his enemies. As the personal revelations spiral, he is shamelessly untroubled by guilt or remorse, expertly walking a high wire between glory and catastrophe as he seeks to further his own agenda whilst others plot to bring him down.

“However events show just how hard it is, for both an individual and a country, to leave the past behind. With enemies so close to home, can Peter Laurence ever out-run his own secrets to win the ultimate prize?”

David Hare says: “The casting of Roadkill illustrates the extraordinary depth and range newly on show in British film acting. Hugh Laurie is leading a great ensemble.”

See also: Drivers facing delays with roadworks on Hastings seafront for more than a month