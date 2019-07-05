Human faeces and rubbish found after travellers leave Bexhill site

These pictures show the mess found in Bexhill after a group of travellers left.

The group arrived at St Mary’s recreation ground, off St Mary’s Lane, on Thursday afternoon.

They were ordered to leave the grounds on Thursday (July 5) after Hastings Magistrates’ Court issued an order on Wednesday.

East Sussex County Council said the group was issued with a legal notice requiring them to leave by 12pm last Friday.

However, it was not until Thursday morning that the group was eventually moved on.

The grounds have now been locked and a woman who helped with the clear-up said she found human faeces and bags of rubbish dumped on the grounds.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said grass had been burnt by bonfires, trees had been cut down and bikes had been left in bushes.

Last week, the council said members of the gypsy and traveller team attended the site to carry out welfare checks, accompanied by the police and officers from Rother District Council.

The council was asked for an update on Wednesday afternoon.

