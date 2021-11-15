Hundreds attend as Rye remembers

The President of Rye Royal British Legion Colonel Anthony Kimber, reminded people that this year marked 100 years of the Royal British Legion, during which the red Poppy has been worn to symbolise those of our Armed Services who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of our freedoms and way of life. He explained that the Red Poppy was at the heart of our Poppy Appeal which provides funds for welfare and support to the ex Service community. He finished by reading from John Macrae “In Flanders Fields”