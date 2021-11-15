Hundreds attend as Rye remembers
Remembrance Sunday provided an opportunity for Rye to remember the service and sacrifice of all those from the Armed Services who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.
With Covid guidance forcing the annual service outside to the Rye Town Memorial this year, hundreds, including MP, Sally-Ann Hart, attended to lay wreaths and markers and reflect on the fallen of Rye.
The Reverend Christopher Breeds officiated and the Mayor read from Vera Brittain’s “Testament of Youth”.
The President of Rye Royal British Legion Colonel Anthony Kimber, reminded people that this year marked 100 years of the Royal British Legion, during which the red Poppy has been worn to symbolise those of our Armed Services who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of our freedoms and way of life. He explained that the Red Poppy was at the heart of our Poppy Appeal which provides funds for welfare and support to the ex Service community. He finished by reading from John Macrae “In Flanders Fields”
Rye Royal Britihs Legion Chairman Neale East called the wreath laying by military, civilian and youth organisations.
Colonel Kimber said: “It was very pleasing to see so many young people taking part. In addition to the youth organisations, Rye College was also represented.”
See also: Rye Bonfire in pictures