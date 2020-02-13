Isfield miniature railway raises thousands for children’s hospital during best fundraising year to date

A miniature railway line which gives rides to the young and young at heart raised thousands of pounds for a children’s hospital.

Riley’s Miniature Railway, which is based at the Lavender Line, Isfield, donated £2,984.60 to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital at St Thomas’ Hospital, Westminster thanks to donations from its passangers.

A miniature steam locomotive at Riley's

The miniature five inch gauge railway takes visitors on a short trip alongside the Lavender Line for a suggested donation of 50p and is run entirely by volunteers.

Graham Lelliott, from Lancing, who volunteers at the railway, said: “Everyone at Riley’s Miniature Railway would love to take this opportunity to thank all their supporters and of course all of their visitors to the miniature railway who have contributed to this fantastic figure.”

Since it opened nine years ago, Riley’s has raised more than £10,000 through donations and fares.

Riley’s Miniature Railway was established following the birth of Riley Lewis in 2010.

He was born with six separate heart defects, which made it difficult for blood to pump around his body.

Over the years Riley has needed constant care and monitoring; he has had several operations under the care of the Evelina Children’s Hospital.

His grandparents, Larry and Sandra Lewis from Bexhill on Sea, decided that they wanted to raise money for the hospital.

Both have an interest in model engineering, miniature railways, and railways in general, and were involved with a miniature railway at Knockhatch Adventure Park in Hailsham at the time.

This prompted them to establish Riley’s Miniature Railway at Isfield in 2011, which was welcomed with open arms by Lavender Line management who offered a rent-free site.

Riley’s Miniature Railway can be found at the Lavender Line, Isfield Station, East Sussex, TN22 5XB.