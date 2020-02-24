It is King Sized Monday in Hastings with one of the town’s most widely acclaimed musicians set to play a free concert

Popular Hastings guitarist and singer King Sized Slim will be performing a free concert at the Lord Nelson pub in Hastings Old Town tonight (Monday February 24) as part of the ongoing Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival.

Slim Monday has been a well anticipated event of the popular Mardi Gras festival for the past 11 years and this year is no exception,

The evening also provides a chance to meet the Fat Tuesday musicians “off duty” and also the team behind the festival.

Slim Monday is a chilled event where everyone takes a collective breath before the madness of The Fat Tuesday Tour commences on Tuesday February 25.

The Lord Nelson in the Bourne. Doors from 6.30pm.

