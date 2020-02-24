ITV drama Flesh and Blood, filmed in East Sussex, to air tonight

ITV’s new four-part drama Flesh and Blood, which was filmed in East Sussex, is set to air tonight.

Written by Sarah Williams, the series is a modern story of three adult siblings – Helen, Jake and Natalie – who are thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien declares she is in love with a new man.

ITV drama Flesh and Blood. Picture supplied by ITV

It includes a star-studded cast including Imelda Staunton (from A Confession and Harry Potter), Francesca Annis (Home Fires and The Little House), Russell Tovey (Years and Years and Him and Her) and Stephen Rea (Dickensian and War and Peace).

In an interview, Stephen Rea was asked about the location of the series: “We filmed in Eastbourne. The two houses that feature in the story front on to the beach. You can walk straight out of the sea to the front door. Absolutely unbelievable. A tremendous location. A lovely place to live.”

Filming of the series took place in Eastbourne and Normans Bay, as well as London, starting in June 2019.

Joining the ensemble cast are Claudie Blakley, Lydia Leonard, Sharon Small, Lara Rossi, Keir Charles, Vincent Regan, Grace Hogg-Robinson and David Bamber.

The first episode of Flesh and Blood will air on ITV at 9pm tonight.