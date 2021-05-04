Jack in the Green at Hastings Castle in pictures
Jack in the Green made a surprise appearance in Hastings Castle at dawn on May 1 with Kevin Boorman capturing these pictures.
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 11:19 am
Hastings Council kindly opened the castle to allow socially distanced enactments of the celebration, which couldn’t go ahead in its big Festival form this year. It featured the Jack, bogies, two local giants, Morris dancers and chimney sweeps and was filmed and streamed world-wide on Monday May 3, when the procession would have taken place.
