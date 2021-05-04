Jack in the Castle 2 SUS-210405-094947001
Jack in the Castle 2 SUS-210405-094947001

Jack in the Green at Hastings Castle in pictures

Jack in the Green made a surprise appearance in Hastings Castle at dawn on May 1 with Kevin Boorman capturing these pictures.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 4th May 2021, 11:19 am

Hastings Council kindly opened the castle to allow socially distanced enactments of the celebration, which couldn’t go ahead in its big Festival form this year. It featured the Jack, bogies, two local giants, Morris dancers and chimney sweeps and was filmed and streamed world-wide on Monday May 3, when the procession would have taken place.

1.

Jack in the Castle 4 SUS-210405-095007001

Buy photo

2.

Jack in the Castle 28 SUS-210405-102242001

Buy photo

3.

Jack in the Castle 34 SUS-210405-103430001

Buy photo

4.

Jack in the Castle 39 SUS-210405-103419001

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 9