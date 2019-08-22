Kids can come face to face with giant jungle animals this bank holiday with free event at Hastings shopping centre

Children will be able to go wild to come face to face with some lifelike animatronic jungle animals when Priory Meadow Shopping Centre at Hastings holds a free event this bank holiday.

Monday August 26 sees the return of the jungle animals to Queens Square.

Attending the event are some amazing animatronic animals, including a life-size lion, a giant orangutan and some mischievous baby apes.

Between 11am and 3pm you can come along to meet and greet these realistic animals, taking a selfie with a striking lion, stroking the baby apes and saying hello to a giant orangutan.

SEE ALSO: How to avoid getting stung by wasps this bank holiday

Kids can also go wild at the giant jungle themed sand beach, playing and making sandcastles, whilst you relax after some retail therapy on the new and improved larger decking area.

Marketing Manager, Leanna Lawson said; “This is the last event of the summer, the giant sand beach will be opening for the last time on Sunday 1st September.

“It’s been an amazing summer with so many children and parents enjoying the sand pit and the regular free events.”

“We hope you can come down and go wild one last time before it closes. The sand beach is the perfect pit stop whilst doing your back to school shop” She added.

Please note that children are not to be left unattended at this event or any of our events, including the sand beach. There are no real animals used at this event, or any of our events.

For more details on the event this Monday and the giant sand beach visit priorymeadow.com or find us on Facebook.

See also: Family Fun Day event at Hastings this bank holiday

See also: Hastings Old Town loses one of its great characters