Kids can go on safari and have summer holiday fun on the beach at Hastings shopping centre

Kids can go wild at Priory Meadow shopping centre with the return of the giant sand beach in Queens Square, which this year has a jungle safari theme.

The attraction will be in place from July 26 to September 1. Everyday during the summer holidays, shoppers can relax on the new larger decking area whilst the little ones play and make sandcastles.

The beach will host various free events throughout the summer, including giant animatronic jungle animals, a fun and games day with real life explorers and regular face painting.

The launch party takes place on Friday July 26, when a giant life-like animatronic lion will be available to meet between 10am and 3pm, along with a giant gorilla and baby apes.

On Friday August 9 kids can go on safari between 10am and 4pm as two explorers lead various fun and games, including music, animal charades, a scavenger hunt and themed temporary tattoos. The life-size lion and friends return to Priory Meadow on bank holiday Monday August 26 and you can also enjoy free face painting on various dates throughout the school holidays.

Marketing Manager Leanna Lawson said: “We are very excited to have the beach back for a third time. It has been extremely popular in previous years. Children and adults alike can enjoy playing in the sand with the buckets and spades provided. It is a great base to host all the fantastic free events we have planned over the summer holidays.”

