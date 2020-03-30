Kind stranger builds slide to keep Bexhill woman's children entertained during isolation

A Bexhill mum said her heart was 'full of love' after a kind stranger built her children a handmade slide to keep them occupied during isolation.

Hayley Vane, from Little Common, posted onto her Facebook page on March 25 to ask if anyone had any advice about how to make a slide for indoors or outside so her children - Ronnie, 8, and Jesse, 18 months - could be kept entertained.

The slide was left on Hayley's drive

Three days later, on Saturday morning (March 28), the 38-year-old said she noticed a handmade wooden slide had been placed on her drive.

Built from wood, the slide had been placed there overnight and included an unsigned note from the kind stranger.

The note said: "I heard you wanted an indoor slide so the kids could play.

"I couldn't find any plans to this was the best I could do with my own design. So I'm hoping it will come in handy during lockdown time.

The note that was left with the slide

"I'm not being sneaky leaving it out at night by the front door. Because it's not essential movement I didn't want a fine to make me poor. P.S. please wipe it down before you play with it."

Hayley said the gesture left her crying 'happy tears'.

She said the person who built the slide must have seen her Facebook post and decided to make her children 'their very own handmade wooden slide'.

"Whoever you are, you have made my children's day," Hayley said.

"Many, many happy hours of fun will be because of you. You have filled my eyes with tears and my heart full of love. You are truly an earth angel.

"One day I hope your identity will become known so we can thank you personally. Thank you so very much."